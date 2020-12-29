Business4SA offers to help source Covid vaccine, hospitality industry buckling under restrictions

Business4SA says it hopes the new restrictions on the economy will be for a short time frame only, as the government seeks to restrict the Covid surge, and has offered its help for vaccine procurement.

“While the amended restrictions and the extended curfew from 9pm to 6am, as well as the abolition of the sale, distribution and transportation of alcohol, are onerous and place additional and stringent demands on many businesses, B4SA is requesting all business owners to adhere to these adjusted restrictions in the interests of enhanced safety and our ultimate objective of saving lives,” the group said.

Its steering committee chairperson, Martin Kingston, encouraged the public to adhere to the Covid precautions.

He said B4SA felt it was critical to secure adequate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines for all those eligible in SA.

Said Kingston: “As business, we are in full support and we will do everything we can to ensure that access to vaccines is secured within the earliest possible time frame and made available to the majority of our adult population, with the immediate priority being for our front-line health workers and high-risk groups.

“As such, business has signalled its intent to government that we will do whatever is needed to ensure that the requisite vaccine supplies are secured and distributed as a matter of extreme urgency.”