COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Study says Britain must vaccinate two million a week to prevent a third Covid-19 wave

December 29 2020 - 06:17
WATCH | SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a return to level 3 lockdown for SA during an address to the nation on Monday evening. The lockdown sees the return of the alcohol ban among other revised restrictions.
A surge in coronavirus cases had led the National Coronavirus Command Council to revise the restrictions.
Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are also prohibited under the new lockdown regulations.
December 29 2020 - 06:10
First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths
American troops stationed in South Korea received the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases.
US Forces Korea (USFK), which includes around 28,500 American military personnel as well as thousands of other workers and family members, gave the first doses to "frontline health workers and first responders" in the force, a USFK official said.
The vaccinations are voluntary, and will be provided to the rest of the military command as supplies are provided, USFK's commander said in a letter announcing the plans last week.
—Reuters
December 29 2020 - 06:00
Study says Britain must vaccinate two million a week to prevent a third Covid-19 wave
Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has concluded.
The UK has had more than 71,000 deaths from the coronavirus and has recorded over 2.3 million cases of Covid-19 infections as of late Monday, according to a Reuters tally.
"The most stringent intervention scenario with tier 4 England-wide and schools closed during January and 2 million individuals vaccinated per week, is the only scenario we considered which reduces peak ICU burden below the levels seen during the first wave", the study said.
—Reuters