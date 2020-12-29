COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Study says Britain must vaccinate two million a week to prevent a third Covid-19 wave

December 29 2020 - 06:17

WATCH | SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a return to level 3 lockdown for SA during an address to the nation on Monday evening. The lockdown sees the return of the alcohol ban among other revised restrictions.

A surge in coronavirus cases had led the National Coronavirus Command Council to revise the restrictions.

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are also prohibited under the new lockdown regulations.