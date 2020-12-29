Funerals must be held within 5 days: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on level 3

In the next two weeks, grieving families will have to hold burials within five days after deaths have occurred and funeral proceedings may not take longer than two hours.

These form part of the new lockdown level 3 regulations that were gazetted by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Funerals have been identified as superspreader events, especially the after-burial functions known as “after tears”.

Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday pleaded with people to adhere to the new stricter measures.

She said that only 50 people can be allowed to attend a funeral under the strict rule that those attending sit at least 1.5 metres from each other.