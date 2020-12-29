WATCH LIVE | Ministers announce level 3 Covid-19 restrictions
29 December 2020 - 10:03
Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Zweli Mkhize and Bheki Cele will on Tuesday hold a media briefing on the revised Covid-19 restrictions, regulations and enforcement.
On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will move back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.
