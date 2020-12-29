You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit by curfew

The gazette states: “A driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public who is not wearing a face mask to board or be conveyed in a public transport owned or operated by him or her.

“The directions to be issued by the cabinet member responsible for transport must set out the health protocols that must be adhered to and the steps to be followed for the limitation of the exposure of members of the public using public transport to Covid-19.”

Regulations governing air flights are yet to be clarified.

The latest gazette states: “The cabinet member responsible for transport must, after consultation with the cabinet members responsible for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, health, police, trade. industry and competition, and justice and correctional services. issue directions for the resumption of different modes of public transport to cater for the gradual return to work of people, in respect of (a) domestic air travel; (b) rail, bus services, taxi services; (c) e-hailing services; and (d) private vehicles.”

It does appear though that early and late flight bookings will be affected by the new curfew.