Appeal court pulls the plug on Eskom's 'coercion' of cash-strapped municipalities

Eskom’s attempts to coerce municipalities to pay when they are unable to do so is undesirable. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said this on Tuesday as it dismissed two applications by the power utility.

They related to appeals against two decisions by the high court in Pretoria, which set aside Eskom's decisions to interrupt the bulk supply of electricity to Mpumalanga's Emalahleni local municipality (ELM) and the Thaba Chweu local municipality (TCLM).

The appeal court said the dire situation faced by these municipalities obliged the national and provincial governments to intervene, as provided for by the constitution.

“What this means is that without the national and provincial governments’ intervention in the financial crises experienced by the ELM and the TCLM — and many other similarly situated municipalities — all are doomed,” SCA deputy president Xola Petse wrote in a unanimous judgment by the full bench.

The municipalities are among Eskom’s serious defaulters.