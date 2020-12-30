COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Beach goers in CT had it tough on the first day of the revised level 3 rules

December 30 2020 - 08:00

Jacob Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane ‘over the worst’, but still in hospital fighting Covid-19

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane is receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19.

The former chairperson of the Pan African Bar Association, who is representing former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry, was infected a few weeks ago, said the association's current chair, Nasreen Rajab-Budlender.

“He subsequently experienced very severe symptoms, which required hospitalisation. He is still in hospital, but is recovering well and his doctors are happy with his progress,” she said.