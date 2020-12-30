COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Beach goers in CT had it tough on the first day of the revised level 3 rules
December 30 2020 - 08:00
Jacob Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane ‘over the worst’, but still in hospital fighting Covid-19
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane is receiving treatment in hospital for Covid-19.
The former chairperson of the Pan African Bar Association, who is representing former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry, was infected a few weeks ago, said the association's current chair, Nasreen Rajab-Budlender.
“He subsequently experienced very severe symptoms, which required hospitalisation. He is still in hospital, but is recovering well and his doctors are happy with his progress,” she said.
December 30 2020 - 07:59
We can't be blamed for soaring Covid-19 cases, says SA Breweries
South African Breweries (SAB) has bemoaned the ban on alcohol sales as the country returned to level three restrictions, adding that the alcohol sector could not be the scapegoat for the rising number of Covid-19 infections.
“We cannot agree that our sector is continuously criminalised and called out as the most significant cause of the recent increase in cases in South Africa,” the company said on Tuesday evening.
December 30 2020 - 07:57
Top cop Khehla Sitole puts Covid-19 behind bars and gets back to work
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has recovered from Covid-19.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) had announced he tested positive earlier this month after coming into contact with a police officer who later tested positive.
December 30 2020 - 06:28
Beach goers in CT had it tough on the first day of the revised level 3 rules
Point taken sir, a Muizenberg beach visitor yesterday, during the first day of #level3 @CapeTown @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA @PresidencyZA @HealthZA @COVID_19_ZA @DrZweliMkhize @SurfersJournal pic.twitter.com/XgDFbI6k4j— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 30, 2020
December 30 2020 - 06:05
'Some of us will die, but those left behind should continue the fight': doctor
Your chances of survival when arriving at hospital will be the factor that decides whether you get a bed, are placed in ICU or receive oxygen.
That's according to Dr Bevan Goqwana, who practices at a private hospital in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
“This is a very stressful situation in which we find ourselves. There is a shortage and we allocate if we see a patient has a chance of survival. This is not an ideal situation, but it’s where things are at,” he told TimesLIVE.