South Africa

Decapitated and torched body found at Cape Town train station

30 December 2020 - 13:22
A decapitated body was found in a suitcase at the Hazendal railway station in Athlone, Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Cape Town police are investigating a case of murder after a decapitated body was found stuffed in a suitcase at a train station.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the body was found on Sunday in Athlone. Traut said a suspect was seen setting the suitcase alight.

“On Sunday at around 6am the body of an unknown male was found in a suitcase at Hazendal railway station in Athlone,” said Traut.

“A suspect was seen carrying the suitcase and setting it alight. The body was decapitated and the head and arm are still being sought.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder are being investigated and the suspect is yet to be arrested.”

TimesLIVE

