Don't panic, we have enough beds so stop spreading rumours: KZN health MEC

She said as of Monday, the overall beds for isolation and patients under investigation (PUIs) was 3,477.

"Of these beds, 2,289 were occupied, which amounts to a 66% bed occupancy rate. These variations in bed occupancy rates among districts mean the province has 34% of beds that are unoccupied. This allows for intra–district transfer of Covid-19 patients where there is pressure, should the need arise.

She said districts such as Umzinyathi, Harry Gwala, Amajuba, Zululand, and uMkhanyakude have a very low bed occupancy.

"For instance, patients in Ugu district can easily be transferred to Harry Gwala district, uMgungundlovu patients to uThukela district, and so on. We are confident bed occupancy will become a lot more stable, thanks to the reintroduction of level 3 regulations."

Over the past 24 hours, the province registered 2,835 new infections and recorded 144 deaths related to Covid-19.

Simelane-Zulu appealed to the public to stop spreading rumours regarding the province's inability to admit patients because of a shortage of beds.