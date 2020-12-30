'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach regulations
SA’s largest province, the Northern Cape, became a top trend on Twitter on Tuesday after the announcement that it is the only province whose beaches will be open under lockdown level 3.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced SA would move to level three to arrest the spread of Covid-19. His announcement followed that of the health ministry, which said the country had surpassed one million cumulative Covid-19 cases.
Explaining the new regulations on Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said: “The beaches are closed in the Western Cape, in the Eastern Cape and KZN. They are closed for everything except for fisherman. Northern Cape is the only place where people can go to the beach.”
According to the regulations: “Beaches that are open to the public in non-hotspots (i.e. Northern Cape) shall only be open between 06H00 and 19H00, and be monitored for compliance with all health protocols and social distancing measures.
“The closure of beaches and restrictions on times of operation do not apply to fishermen for fishing purposes, who are in possession of a permit or exemption granted in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.”
Reacting on social media, many said they would move to the province during the festive season to enjoy the beach.
Some admitted they didn't know the Northern Cape was a South African province, while others said they were unaware the area had beaches.
#LockdownLevel3— 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗼𝘀 👌 (@Gianicos1) December 29, 2020
Where's the Beach in Northern Cape? 😏🤥 pic.twitter.com/P6ZUnc4LzQ
The beaches in Northern Cape are as far as Joburg is from Durban from its CBD and popular areas.— S. (@SollyHlaka) December 29, 2020
That’s why people from Northern Cape don’t even talk about their beaches.
It’s probably like 8 hours from Kimberley to the nearest beach 😭
I had to go look at the map when they said the Northern Cape beaches are open.— Ndumi (@Leave_the_candy) December 29, 2020
I thought they were trolling us :(
If you did tourism in highschool you'd know Northern Cape has a beach. pic.twitter.com/rVYawjU4V7— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) December 29, 2020
Who wants to drive with me to the Northern Cape? We’re leaving tomorrow— PalesaBontle (@NyanaSmaller) December 29, 2020
Kanti we have Northern Cape in South Africa?😅 pic.twitter.com/e8dCJtAIxY— Mohale 🐦 (@MoLeboko) December 29, 2020
Won’t lie, didn’t know the term ‘Cape’ means ‘land projecting into a body of water’ 😅 I thank Twitter for the education shem. Definitely didn’t think Northern Cape had a beach💀 I think of Kuruman when people say Northern-Cape— Priscilla (@PriMenoe) December 29, 2020