South Africa

'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach regulations

30 December 2020 - 08:00
All SA beaches are closed with an exception of Northern Cape.
All SA beaches are closed with an exception of Northern Cape.
Image: Paul Herbst

SA’s largest province, the Northern Cape, became a top trend on Twitter on Tuesday after the announcement that it is the only province whose beaches will be open under lockdown level 3.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced SA would move to level three to arrest the spread of Covid-19. His announcement followed that of the health ministry, which said the country had surpassed one million cumulative Covid-19 cases.

Explaining the new regulations on Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said: “The beaches are closed in the Western Cape, in the Eastern Cape and KZN. They are closed for everything except for fisherman. Northern Cape is the only place where people can go to the beach.”

According to the regulations: “Beaches that are open to the public in non-hotspots (i.e. Northern Cape) shall only be open between 06H00 and 19H00, and be monitored for compliance with all health protocols and social distancing measures.

“The closure of beaches and restrictions on times of operation do not apply to fishermen for fishing purposes, who are in possession of a permit or exemption granted in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.”

Reacting on social media, many said they would move to the province during the festive season to enjoy the beach.

Some admitted they didn't know the Northern Cape was a South African province, while others said they were unaware the area had beaches.

READ MORE

Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3

Beaches in areas not viewed as Covid-19 hotspots will be open to the public and licensed fishing is permitted, says Cogta minister Nkosazana ...
News
1 day ago

The rules: Five ways your life may change under lockdown level 3

SA has moved to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases soars past the one million mark, changing the way that many will ...
News
22 hours ago

Military help sought to enforce new Covid-19 restrictions: Bheki Cele

Enhanced enforcement will be required because of, among other things, the 9pm to 6am curfew and the ban on sales of alcohol.
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  3. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  4. Eskom and City Power vow to continue to crack down on illegal electricity ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil
X