'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach regulations

Explaining the new regulations on Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said: “The beaches are closed in the Western Cape, in the Eastern Cape and KZN. They are closed for everything except for fisherman. Northern Cape is the only place where people can go to the beach.”

According to the regulations: “Beaches that are open to the public in non-hotspots (i.e. Northern Cape) shall only be open between 06H00 and 19H00, and be monitored for compliance with all health protocols and social distancing measures.

“The closure of beaches and restrictions on times of operation do not apply to fishermen for fishing purposes, who are in possession of a permit or exemption granted in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act.”

Reacting on social media, many said they would move to the province during the festive season to enjoy the beach.

Some admitted they didn't know the Northern Cape was a South African province, while others said they were unaware the area had beaches.