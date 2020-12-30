Joburg lockdown: R3,000 fine for flouting curfew, R1,500 for no mask

Failing to wear a face mask in public (which is mandatory), after being given a verbal instruction to do so by a law enforcement officer, will result in a R1,500 fine or six months in jail - or both.

Admission of guilt fines will not be permitted for other types of offences which require the offender to appear in court.

These include a failure by a driver or operator of a public transport vehicle to take steps to ensure that a person using public transport wears a mask or an item to cover their nose and mouth.

There would also be no admission of guilt fines for managers or owners of buildings used by the public who did not ensure people entering them wore masks.

The selling, distributing or dispensing of liquor for off- and on-site consumption is prohibited and no admission of guilt fines will be taken for such offences.

Transportation of liquor is prohibited and a person found in contravention of this will be fined R3,000.

However, transportation of alcohol required by industry for producing hand sanitisers is permitted. Transportation of liquor is also permitted for export purposes and from manufacturing plants to storage facilities.

TimesLIVE