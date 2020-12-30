'No wonder we are replacing fireworks with candles': SA reacts to stage 2 load-shedding
Just when SA thought the last few days of 2020 couldn't get any worse, Eskom announced load-shedding and Mzansi is fuming.
The power utility said stage 2 load-shedding would take place from 10pm until 5am on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It said this was necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for expected high demand next month.
“We currently have 9,745 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance, while 11,346 megawatts is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” said the power utility.
“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service.”
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 29, 2020
Eskom to implement loadshedding Stage 2 starting at 22:00 overnight until 05:00, again on Wednesday night@News24 @Radio702 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/y1yTd2G6IV
On social media, many were not here for it and joked about the awkward situations they now found themselves in.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
We're on level 3, most businesses have lowered production, some are currently not operating and then boom #Loadshedding... Like what's constraining the power supply? pic.twitter.com/vbJFgsurug— HLU VU KA NI (@Hluvukanii) December 29, 2020
#Loadshedding— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) December 29, 2020
No wonder we are replacing fireworks with candles pic.twitter.com/NgEENOgE0A
Now we know why Cyril wants to light candles on NYE 🤣 #Loadshedding— David Scott (@TheKiffness) December 29, 2020
Can't believe I have to walk into 2021 sober and possibly in darkness #alcoholban #SouthAfrica #loadshedding— hermione (@hermiQklaassen) December 30, 2020
Imagine being sober in the dark, we're gonna be forced to have conversations with these people called our family 🤮🤮#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/CWahdxtTep— TSHWARELO (@_Tshwarelo04) December 29, 2020
#LoadShedding Living in South Africa is a fight on its own. You have to deal with the lockdown, covid19, corruption and load shedding😭 pic.twitter.com/EBaW3ZXN3H— Bunny Boo🏳️🌈 (@BunnyBooIV) December 29, 2020
#Loadshedding during the night time can't possibly be bad at all, just sleep guys— Nthabeleng Koneshe 🇿🇦 (@NthabeyK) December 30, 2020