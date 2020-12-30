South Africa

Roads agency jumps in to bridge the gap after collapse strands aged residents

30 December 2020 - 07:55 By TimesLIVE
A temporary access road is being constructed after a bridge collapsed in Northwold, Johannesburg.
Image: 123rf/ Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

A bridge servicing a retirement complex in Northwold, Johannesburg, collapsed this week.

Construction of a temporary access road is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has cautioned that a permanent fix will take at least six months, once approval is granted.

The worsening state of the bridge has caused concern for at least two years, according to ward councillor Dalu Cele.

Sadly, the bridge has been washed away by heavy storms tonight.

Posted by Dalu Cele on Monday, December 28, 2020

The JRA said the 5th Road Bridge was damaged due to flooding on Monday night.

“At present Sunrise Estate (retirement village) has been severely affected as the bridge provides the only access to the estate.

“The 5th Road Bridge had previously been identified by the JRA for urgent upgrades. As an interim measure, the JRA has appointed an engineer and a contractor to design and construct a temporary access road off Malibongwe Drive, north of the N1.”

This week's fix is expected to be completed within two days.

“The JRA has prioritised the appointment of an engineer to assist with the long-term design solution of the bridge, which requires capacity improvement. The construction of the long-term solution is anticipated to take approximately six months, the start date of which will be confirmed once the engineer has been appointed.”

