SA records highest ever number of Covid-19 cases in a day

Close to 18,000 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24-hours, setting a new record for the number of infections in a day.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday evening that the positivity rate - being an indicator of the rapidity of the spread of the virus - stood at 33% and remained of “major concern”.

The latest daily tally of 17,710 pushes the cumulative total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in SA to 1,039,161.