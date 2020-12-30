'Some of us will die, but those left behind should continue the fight': doctor

Your chances of survival when arriving at hospital will be the factor that decides whether you get a bed, are placed in ICU or receive oxygen.

That's according to Dr Bevan Goqwana, who practices at a private hospital in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

“This is a very stressful situation in which we find ourselves. There is a shortage and we allocate if we see a patient has a chance of survival. This is not an ideal situation, but it’s where things are at,” he told TimesLIVE.

Goqwana said this was the situation facing doctors in the private and public sectors as more people were ill and there were fewer resources.

“We are overwhelmed. Seeing patients die breaks our hearts,” he said.

Long hours at work have been a daily occurrence for him since early December, but he wants to see patients getting better.

“There is no lunch or knock-off time. Even when I go home, I worry about my patients so I don’t sleep well,” he said.