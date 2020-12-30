South Africa

WATCH | ‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3

30 December 2020 - 13:17 By Emile Bosch

Police officers descended on the streets of Johannesburg on Tuesday evening, enforcing new lockdown regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move to level 3 lockdown on Monday evening. Under the new regulations, the curfew is extended from 9pm to 6am. The sale and distribution of alcohol is prohibited. 

In an address in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier on Wednesday, police minister Bheki Cele urged officers to be vigilant in policing regulations.

"It has become a crime to undermine the protocols of Covid-19," he said. 

Offenders could face fines or imprisonment if found to be contravening regulations.

TimesLIVE

