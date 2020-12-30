South Africa

We need sufficient vaccines, and fast, says Agri SA

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
30 December 2020 - 14:28
AgriSA has called on the government to act urgently to secure large amounts of effective vaccines.
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger

Agri SA has expressed concern at a perceived lack of urgency by the South African government in securing enough vaccines for the population.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that SA is set to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021. After Ramaphosa's announcement, the DA questioned why SA was only looking at receiving the vaccines in the second quarter, when many other countries with similar socio-economic circumstances had recently started a comprehensive nationwide rollout of a vaccination programme. .

“More resources must be made available to assist our scientists and bolster their capacity to come up with medical solutions based on rigorous and proven scientific research to overcome this pandemic,” Agri SA said.

It said the pandemic, it seemed, would be with SA for some time.

“Let us support our health care professionals and workers, invest in scientific research, secure large amounts of effective vaccines timeously and assist small businesses and economic sectors that are facing real hardship as a result of the level three restrictions.”

The organisation said a big concern, however, remained the economy and the impact the adjusted level three restrictions had on small businesses, especially the wine farming, tourism, entertainment and alcoholic and beverage sectors.

“The relevant ministries must provide the necessary assistance and guidance to these sectors to help them to remain in business and keep people employed.”

TimesLIVE

