Work with us to avoid border mess, road freight industry asks government

Transport and road freight organisations on Wednesday asked the government for a public-private partnership to prevent a repeat of the chaos at the Beitbridge border post.

The congestion between Zimbabwe and SA, attributed to this country's Covid-19 testing, was cleared at the weekend, according to home affairs. Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to brief the media on Wednesday morning on borders and travel under the new lockdown regulations.

The Federation of Eastern and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta) and the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (Saaff) are pleading for consultation as they prepare for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The organisations said the loss of human life and cost of delays at Beitbridge could have been prevented.

“Government did not consult with industry bodies: it took a unilateral decision to impose stringent Covid-19 testing at the border posts, which resulted in more than 20km queues on both sides of the border. They only took heed of our proposals once the situation became dire,” said Fesarta CEO Mike Fitzmaurice.