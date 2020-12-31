Covid-19 heroes! Five South Africans who gave us hope during the pandemic

As scores around the country went into self-isolation and quarantine when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit SA, many will go down in history as heroes who decided to put their masks on, go out and make a positive difference by bringing hope and help to those in need.

Here are five times South Africans gave hope during a global pandemic:

Rachel and Siya Kolisi

Through their Kolisi Foundation, the couple donated food parcels and masks to communities in need throughout the Eastern Cape, for most of the lockdown.

With many people losing income as SA went on lockdown, the couple expanded their outreach to feed the hungry.

Rachel told the Sunday Times that it was important for the couple to get out of their comfort zone to support those who need it.

“We need to be taken out of our comfort zones to be able to help more people. I remember the first time we went out, we were so cautious about how people were going to feel about it. One thing that was super-important for us was to make sure that the food gets into the hands that it needs to,” she said.