COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | A New Year's eve like no other, SA urged to buy candles instead of fireworks

December 31 2020 - 06:21

Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot

A private hospital has set up a 10-bed holding area in the undercover parking lot to cope with an increasing number of people seeking medical care in Pretoria.

Life Eugene Marais Hospital has bolstered capacity in a bid to limit any delays in treating patients arriving at its emergency unit.

Life health care regional manager Johan Holder explained that the holding area was set up to provide patients with the care they required until they could be accommodated inside the hospital or transferred to a suitable facility.