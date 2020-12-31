South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | A New Year's eve like no other, SA urged to buy candles instead of fireworks

31 December 2020 - 06:23 By TimesLIVE
A woman wears '2021' numeral glasses in advance of New Year's eve in Times Square amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US on December 21 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 31 2020 - 06:21

Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot

A private hospital has set up a 10-bed holding area in the undercover parking lot to cope with an increasing number of people seeking medical care in Pretoria.

Life Eugene Marais Hospital has bolstered capacity in a bid to limit any delays in treating patients arriving at its emergency unit.

Life health care regional manager Johan Holder explained that the holding area was set up to provide patients with the care they required until they could be accommodated inside the hospital or transferred to a suitable facility.  

December 31 2020 - 06:19

A New Year's eve like no other, SA urged to buy candles instead of fireworks

