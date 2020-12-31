From lockdown to hotspot: 10 words Covid-19 taught us this year

The year 2020 was one of big changes, not only in the way we live, work and interact, but it also changed the words we use — all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SA confirmed its first case on March 5 and since then, health-care experts have constantly updated the nation on the virus.

SA has been on lockdown since March, a measure that was introduced to combat the spread of the virus and prepare the health system for an influx of patients.

Here are 10 terms that many came to know, and use, only in 2020:

R0

R0, R-nought or reproduction number is an epidemiologic metric used to measure and describe the rate at which an infection spreads in an area. According to healthline, R0 indicates the average number of people who will contract the disease.