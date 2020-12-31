POLL | How will you spend New Year's Eve?
The new year is only a few hours away but millions will celebrate New Year's Eve differently because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the regulations in place.
It has been nine months since SA was hit by the virus, with the number of cumulative infections having surpassed 1 million over the weekend.
The health ministry on Wednesday said SA had recorded a staggering 17,710 new infections, which is the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the reintroduction of stricter lockdown regulations, which include an extended curfew between 6am and 9pm and the suspension of the sale of alcohol.
Remembering those who died from Covid-19 related conditions, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to light a candle for victims of the virus.
“Let us each light a candle in memory of those who have lost their lives, in tribute to those on the front line who are working tirelessly to protect us from harm, in appreciation of the great sacrifices that have been made this past year, and in the confidence that the year ahead will bring health, peace and hope to our people.
“I will light a candle in Cape Town at exactly midnight on New Year’s Eve in memory of those who have lost their lives and in tribute to those who are on the front line working to save our lives and protect us from harm.
“I ask that you join me wherever you are in this very important symbolic gesture,” said the president.
Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele instructed police on Wednesday to arrest anyone who breaks the 9pm curfew. He was speaking at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban.
“Make sure that you lock them in! Usually you help them and show them home. This time we will give them a home. Our stations may be full, but we will make room for them,” said Cele.