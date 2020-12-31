POLL | How will you spend New Year's Eve?

The new year is only a few hours away but millions will celebrate New Year's Eve differently because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the regulations in place.

It has been nine months since SA was hit by the virus, with the number of cumulative infections having surpassed 1 million over the weekend.

The health ministry on Wednesday said SA had recorded a staggering 17,710 new infections, which is the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the reintroduction of stricter lockdown regulations, which include an extended curfew between 6am and 9pm and the suspension of the sale of alcohol.

Remembering those who died from Covid-19 related conditions, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to light a candle for victims of the virus.