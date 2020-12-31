South Africa

Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot

31 December 2020 - 06:00
Eugene Marais hospital in Pretoria has set up an overflow area for its emergency services in the undercover parking lot.
Eugene Marais hospital in Pretoria has set up an overflow area for its emergency services in the undercover parking lot.
Image: Supplied

A private hospital has set up a 10-bed holding area in the undercover parking lot to cope with an increasing number of people seeking medical care in Pretoria.

Life Eugene Marais Hospital has bolstered capacity in a bid to limit any delays in treating patients arriving at its emergency unit.

Life health care regional manager Johan Holder explained that the holding area was set up to provide patients with the care they required until they could be accommodated inside the hospital or transferred to a suitable facility.  

Holder said like the majority of health care facilities in Tshwane, Life Eugene Marais Hospital adopted the measure to respond to increased pressure to treat patients.

“Human resources and equipment are under pressure and there are limitations on the number of patients that can be accommodated within our hospital,” he said. To further increase capacity, Holder said elective surgery had been halted and additional units had been opened to care for Covid-19 patients.

Holder said Covid-19 patients had been increasing since the beginning of December. “With the second surge, we are seeing a significant increase in Covid-19 admissions; however, we continue to care for patients who require medical treatment outside of Covid-19 related care.”

Almost 500 die as Covid-19 surge continues in SA

On the day government pleaded with grieving families to social distance at funerals to avoid superspreader events, another 497 people were reported ...
News
1 day ago

He urged citizens to help all hospitals combat the virus by not neglecting to wear face masks, by following social distancing and proper hand hygiene practices.

“Adhering to these safety measures is in the best interest of your health and the health of your loved ones and community. We wish to thank our doctors, nurses, health care workers and employees for their tireless efforts in managing our hospital and caring for our patients under the current circumstances,” he said.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the number of infections was getting out of hand and hospitals were filling up. “At the moment all the private hospitals are full and now people need to be transferred to government hospitals,” he said.

Mkhize announced that in a few days, the government would welcome 2,367 medical interns and 1,693 medical community service practitioners as part of a 7,895-strong community service workforce.

“This will provide relief to our exhausted front-line workers.”

Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Angelique Coetzee said with the increased number of patients needing care in hospitals, doctors in the private and public sector were overwhelmed. Many hospitals were running on skeleton staff as some staff were on leave and others in isolation because they were infected with Covid-19.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data indicated on December 30 that  348 health workers were being hospitalised due to Covid-19. 

Coetzee said they were expecting infections to rise in mid-January as more people returned home from holiday and went back to work.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Another new coronavirus variant found in Nigeria, says Africa CDC

Another new variant of the novel coronavirus seems to have emerged in Nigeria, the head of Africa's disease control body has said, cautioning more ...
News
4 days ago

'Some of us will die, but those left behind should continue the fight': doctor

Your chances of survival when arriving at hospital will decide whether you are admitted to ICU or receive oxygen.
News
1 day ago

Nelson Mandela University to establish SA's 10th medical school as final approval is granted

Applications will open from January 6 for its first cohort of students.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  3. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  4. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X