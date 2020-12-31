South Africa

SA to get firm date on delivery of vaccine by early January, experts say

However, it will only treat 10% of the country's 58 million people

31 December 2020 - 14:06 By Promit Mukherjee
SA expects to receive the Covax vaccine by the second quarter of 2021. File photo.
SA expects to receive the Covax vaccine by the second quarter of 2021. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Edgard Garrido

SA will know in the first few days of January when it will receive a Covid-19 vaccine, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday.

The country is among about 200 which have joined the pooled procurement for the coronavirus vaccine, commonly known as Covax, co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

SA, which accounts for more than a third of Africa's Covid-19 cases, has been battling a surge in cases since the end of November, as a new variant, 501.V2, has been infecting younger people, unlike the first wave, the government said.

"The first date [of vaccine delivery] has not been communicated, but by early January they would have a firm date," Dr Anban Pillay, deputy director-general of the department of health, told the SABC.

SA was right to choose Covax rather than one vaccine supplier, says health DDG

SA has not delayed the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine, deciding to acquire it in a manner that would not put the country at financial risk
News
2 hours ago

SA expects to receive the Covax vaccine by the second quarter of 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. The country's Solidarity Fund has made the initial R283m payment to the facility, he added.

The Covax alliance said on December 18 that the first deliveries were due in early 2021, without giving a specific date.

SA reported a record 17,710 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of about 14,500 set several days ago and owing to the new variant, which is said to be more contagious.

Daily deaths are averaging close to 500.

The Covax vaccine can treat only 10% of the country's 58-million population, Prof Barry Schoub, chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on coronavirus vaccine development, told the channel.

The distribution of the vaccine will happen over a few tranches and it will take months to vaccinate 10% of the populace, he said.

The priority will be to vaccinate front-line health-care workers, followed by elderly people and those in institutions such as jails, Schoub said.

The government is talking to other manufacturers to source a vaccine for rest of the population, Pillay added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

We need sufficient vaccines, and fast, says Agri SA

Agri SA has expressed concern at a perceived lack of urgency by the South African government in securing enough vaccines for the population.
News
1 day ago

Interpol warns of fake vaccines targeting the desperate in SA

Interpol has put out a "purple notice" after SA police recently found a warehouse containing several hundred ampoules of illicit, unregistered ...
News
2 days ago

SA’s vaccine hesitancy could undermine the millions invested, say experts

A recent global poll showed only 64% of South Africans want to get the jab
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  3. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  4. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X