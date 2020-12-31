SA to get firm date on delivery of vaccine by early January, experts say

SA will know in the first few days of January when it will receive a Covid-19 vaccine, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday.

The country is among about 200 which have joined the pooled procurement for the coronavirus vaccine, commonly known as Covax, co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

SA, which accounts for more than a third of Africa's Covid-19 cases, has been battling a surge in cases since the end of November, as a new variant, 501.V2, has been infecting younger people, unlike the first wave, the government said.

"The first date [of vaccine delivery] has not been communicated, but by early January they would have a firm date," Dr Anban Pillay, deputy director-general of the department of health, told the SABC.