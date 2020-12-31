South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa to light candle for victims of Covid-19

31 December 2020 - 20:05 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will light a candle on New Year's Eve to commemorate the South Africans who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

The lighting of the candle will take place at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town during the president's visit to the facility to observe the hospital's Emergency Care Unit after alcohol restrictions were enforced.

The president is scheduled to light the candle at 8pm. 

MORE

Almost 500 die as Covid-19 surge continues in SA

On the day government pleaded with grieving families to social distance at funerals to avoid superspreader events, another 497 people were reported ...
News
1 day ago

SA records highest ever number of Covid-19 cases in a day

Close to 18,000 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, setting a new record for the number of infections in a day.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 heroes! Five South Africans who gave us hope during the pandemic

As scores around the country went into isolation when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit SA, many will go down in history as heroes who decided to put ...
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  3. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  4. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X