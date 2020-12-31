WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa to light candle for victims of Covid-19
31 December 2020 - 20:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa will light a candle on New Year's Eve to commemorate the South Africans who have lost their lives to Covid-19.
The lighting of the candle will take place at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town during the president's visit to the facility to observe the hospital's Emergency Care Unit after alcohol restrictions were enforced.
The president is scheduled to light the candle at 8pm.