Booze restrictions will help until we get a Covid vaccine: specialist at busy hospital

A front-line worker at one of the biggest hospitals in Gauteng said the number of Covid patients being admitted to the hospital was steadily increasing and that a vaccine was the only way to help ease the burden in hospitals.

Prof Mervyn Mer, a principal specialist in critical care and pulmonology at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, spoke to TimesLIVE on New Year's morning after another busy night at the hospital.

Mer has not had a day or night off from work in 10 months — since the virus took hold in SA.

“This morning we have already had multiple patients put on ventilation. These patients are very sick and the [work to keep them alive] is enormously labour intensive.

“The numbers [of patients] are increasing steadily and the [ICU] unit is pretty full, but we are expecting it to get worse in the coming week as people come back into the province.