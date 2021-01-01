South Africa

Cops nab pair flouting curfew regulations and armed with unlicensed guns

01 January 2021 - 12:13
Two unlicensed 9mm pistols and ammunition were confiscated from a pair caught driving after curfew.
Image: SAPS

Police in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape seemingly scuttled the nefarious plans of two armed suspects roaming the streets of Mandela Park on New Year's Eve.

According to a SAPS statement, “while law abiding citizens were confined to their homes” the pair cruised the streets in the early hours of the morning in a hired Nissan Almera.

That is until they were spotted by members of the provincial integrated team, who were out in full force conducting a crime operation.

“The suspects were pulled over and a search of their vehicle led to the discovery of two unlicensed 9mm pistols and ammunition.”

The suspects, aged 25 and 26, are expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha on Monday.

They are charged with an offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act and for possession of unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

