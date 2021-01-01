South Africa

Curfew breakers top list of Gauteng arrests on New Year's Eve

01 January 2021 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
More than 630 people were arrested in Gauteng on New Year's Eve.
More than 630 people were arrested in Gauteng on New Year's Eve.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

More than 630 suspects were arrested in Gauteng on New `Year's Eve, with over 450 of these being for breaking the Covid curfew, police said on Friday.

Five arrests were made for the sale of alcohol in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

In Soweto, police confiscated liquor in at least 30 incidents where people who were sitting and drinking in the street, fled and abandoned their drinks, chairs, and other property when police approached.

More than 10 suspects were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, while other arrests were for possession of drugs or of suspected stolen property, including a stolen motor vehicle and a hijacked trailer. One suspect at a roadblock in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Nine businesses were shut down in Tshwane after they were found to be operating after the 9pm curfew, while three suspects were charged with illegally selling fireworks.

Among those arrested on the West Rand were two suspects who were found in possession of suspected stolen livestock, and their vehicle was impounded for having been used during the commission of the crime.

Four illegal firearms, four suspected stolen vehicles, a hijacked trailer were recovered during the New Year’s Eve operations while in Ekurhuleni, police seized a Ford Focus that was found to have been reported hijacked in Pretoria West. Police had noticed the suspicious vehicle fitted with police blue lights and a siren and gave chase. The suspects allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Limpopo cops arrest 496 people on New Year's Eve for flouting Disaster Management Act restrictions

Almost 500 people in Limpopo spent New Year's Eve in jail for contravening the alert level 3 restrictions stipulated in the Disaster Management Act
News
6 hours ago

Cops nab pair flouting curfew regulations and armed with unlicensed guns

Police in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape seemingly scuttled the nefarious plans of two armed suspects roaming the streets of Mandela Park on New ...
News
7 hours ago

New Year's in Kathu did not go off with a bang thanks to cops

New Year's eve in Kathu, Northern Cape, was an uneventful one - especially with the new lockdown regulations
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  2. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  3. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  4. Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot South Africa
  5. 'Does he think we are prisoners?': Mzansi on Cele’s call to be in bed by 9pm on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X