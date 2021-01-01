South Africa

Goodbye 2020 — here are the big events we can expect in 2021

01 January 2021 - 07:22
Diarise the upcoming events of 2021, because 2020 is a thing of the past.
Diarise the upcoming events of 2021, because 2020 is a thing of the past.
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

We're hitting the ground running in 2021 as many of last year's big news stories spill over into the new year.

So if you are keenly awaiting the outcome of a newsworthy case, or if you are looking forward to an important date then take note of this diary list of big events and news stories for the upcoming year.

 

January

  • Jan 8: ANC birthday commemoration in Limpopo.
  • Jan 18: Trial of three alleged Isis affiliates accused of the 2018 murders of two elderly botanists.

Trial date set for 'Isis trio' accused of botanists' murder

A trial date in the matter against three alleged Isis affiliates accused of the 2018 murder of two elderly botanists has been set for 2021.
News
4 months ago
  • Jan 20: The criminal case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale‚ whose co-accused anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was shot dead in September‚ returns to the Johannesburg magistrate's court for an indictment.

Culpable homicide case against surgeon Peter Beale postponed to 2021

The criminal case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale, whose co-accused anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was shot dead in September, was on ...
News
1 month ago

Family that charged Abdulhay Munshi with child's death denies involvement in his killing

A father who took Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi and paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale to court over the death of his ...
News
3 months ago
  • Jan 20: Trump officially leaves office. If all goes according to plan Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in and officially assume their offices at about noon on January 20.
  • Jan 21: Public Protector Mkhwebane will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on three counts of perjury. The complaint was made by Accountability Now back in 2017.

Mkhwebane promises to co-operate and appear in court on perjury charge

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Friday she would co-operate with authorities after she was issued with a summons to appear in court next ...
News
1 week ago
  • Jan 26: The case of seven people arrested in connection with the plundering of VBS Mutual Bank is back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

More charges, more accused to be added in VBS case

The case of seven people arrested in connection with the plundering of VBS Mutual Bank was postponed on Thursday to January 26 next year.
News
2 months ago
  • Jan 27: Back to school.
  • Jan 27: Nateniel Julies case resumes in Protea magistrate's court.

A timeline of Nateniël Julies' death — from mass protests to police arrests

Julies was allegedly shot after he failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he had gone out to buy biscuits from a local shop when he ...
News
3 months ago
  • Jan 27: Themba Daniel Shikwambana arrested after an investigation into the leaking of matric maths exam paper, due at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

From leaks to outrage & ruling - here's everything you need to know about the matric exam rewrite saga

Pupils, unions and lobby group AfriForum fought the decision in court.
News
2 weeks ago
  • Jan 31: The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

February

  • Feb 4: African Transformation Movement's case in the Western Cape High Court‚ seeking an urgent judicial review of National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise's decision to refuse to grant a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Vote or no vote?: What some opposition parties are saying ahead of Ramaphosa's first no-confidence vote

Here is what political parties have to say ahead of the debate of no confidence in Ramaphosa.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Cyril Ramaphosa no-confidence motion on ice until early 2021

The debate on the African Transformation Movement's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer take place on Thursday and is ...
Politics
4 weeks ago
  • Feb 8: The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam will be held in Melbourne.
  • Feb 11: Floyd Shivambu trial for assaulting Media24 photographer Adrian de Kock. In March 2018 the alleged assault was caught on camera at the parliamentary precinct. In October Shivambu failed in his bid to avoid standing trial.

'I never thought Floyd Shivambu could stoop so low'

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta on Tuesday lambasted EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu for attacking a journalist outside parliament in Cape ...
Politics
2 years ago

Floyd Shivambu to face trial for alleged assault of journalist

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has failed in his bid to avoid standing trial for allegedly assaulting a journalist in March 2018.
News
2 months ago
  • Feb 12: The case of the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Norma Mngoma, will be heard at the Pretoria Regional Court in connection with charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's 2020

Norma Mngoma rebranded herself this year and dropped the Gigaba surname.
News
1 week ago
  • Feb 15: Grade 12 pupils will hear whether Umalusi, Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, will declare the matric exams free and fair. This will be preceded by reports on the investigations into the leaked Maths paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 that will be furnished by senior officials of the basic education department to the exams quality assurer.

JONATHAN JANSEN | The DBE might have lost rewrite case, but it’s not over yet

If leaks were widespread and Umalusi, to maintain its credibility, refuses to certify the exam, a lot is at stake
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
  • Feb 15: Provisional trial date set down for the ANC MP Bongani Bongo in the high court in Cape Town who is accused of attempting to bribe an evidence leader of parliament's Eskom inquiry in 2017.

Ethics committee rules out virtual hearings as it wants to treat 'matters with sensitivity'

Bongani Bongo made a virtual appearance in the Cape Town high court on Friday in connection with the corruption charges against him - but the ...
News
1 month ago
  • Feb 18: The Angelo Agrizzi trial is to be heard in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court‚ where he faces charges related to the Bosasa R1.8bn fraud and corruption case.

Angelo Agrizzi denied bail after court hears he failed to disclose offshore investments

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was denied bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday, where he made his first appearance on a charge of ...
News
2 months ago

A murder plot, a new book and the night he nearly died: Angelo Agrizzi speaks from hospital bed

Angelo Agrizzi spoke to TimesLIVE for the first time since he was hospitalised.
News
3 weeks ago
  • Feb 19: Ace Magashule due in court.

ANC set for key face-off over 'defiant' Ace Magashule

The first meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) in the new year will test whether the radical economic transformation (RET) ...
News
5 days ago
  • Feb 22: Matric exam results.
  • Feb 23: Former president Jacob Zuma will face charges that he took bribes from arms dealers in the 1990s.
  • Feb 24: The SAFTU General Strike. On December 16 the SA Federation of Trade Unions called on all public servants to mobilise for a General Strike after the Labour Appeal Court dismissed the application to enforce the final year of a three-year collective wage agreement. The labour court declared Clause 3,3 of the 2018 public service collective agreement invalid.
  • Feb 25: Brig Rosy Resandt and her husband Clifford Resandt to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court in connection with a R500,000 corruption and defeating the ends of justice case linked to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case

A senior police officer and her husband will appear in court again in February in relation to a R500,000 corruption case linked to self-proclaimed ...
News
3 weeks ago
  • Feb 28: The 78th Golden Globe Awards.
  • Feb/March: The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch their rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 (PSLV-C51). They will also launch several other commercial satellites including Brazil's Amazonia.

March

  • Mar 1 and 17: Former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy, will hear on March 1 the outcome of his trial where he is accused of trying to bribe a court official. Then on March 17 he will hear the outcome of a trial where he is accused of exceeding campaign spending limits during his 2012 election bid.
  • Mar 5: The case against the five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa will begin in the Boksburg magistrate's court. Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli will appear for the 2014 killing. They face counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Breakthroughs and new allegations: Inside Senzo Meyiwa's murder case in 2020

Here is a timeline of what happened this year.
News
2 days ago
  • Mar 8: The former Minneapolis police officers accused in the George Floyd killing go to trial.
  • Mar 9: Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith and Agrizzi corruption case in the Palmridge court. Agrizzi was formally joined as co-accused with Smith. Smith is facing a charge of corruption and a charge of fraud and stands accused of receiving gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his home and cash transferred into his personal bank account via the Euroblitz 48 bank account.

'I had an agreement with Agrizzi not Bosasa' - former MP Vincent Smith claps back on R615k ‘loan’

Former MP Vincent Smith shot down claims that he received a R615,000 loan from Bosasa, arguing instead that he made an arrangement with the company’s ...
Politics
3 months ago
  • Mar 9: Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc. will go on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results to consumers. She found fame early on with a blood testing machine which was set to revolutionise health care — only it didn't work.

From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney comes a documentary about the rise and fall of Theranos, the one-time multibillion-dollar healthcare company founded by Elizabeth Holmes.

April

  • Apr 25: 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

May

  • May 18: The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after the country's victory at the 2019 contest with the song “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence.
  • May 23: The start of the French Open tennis tournament.
  • May 26: The second-shortest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century will occur, lasting just 14 minutes and 30 seconds long and can be seen.
  • May 31: Fraud and money laundering case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary due back in the Pretoria high court.

Expect more arrests in Bushiri case, court hears

If the testimony by investigating officer Lt-Col Daniel Marais is anything to go by, there will be more arrests in the case involving fugitive couple ...
News
2 weeks ago

June

  • Jun 10: Annular solar eclipse.
  • Jun 11: The Euro 2020 football event, which was postponed because of the Coronavirus, will finally begin.  
  • Jun 28: Wimbledon is back after skipping the tennis tournament in 2020.

July

  • Jul 3: The British and Irish Lions begin their tour to SA.
  • Jul 12: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein a convicted sex offender, will go on trial for sex-trafficking charges.

Ghislaine Maxwell, former companion of Jeffery Epstein, arrested - what you need to know

Charges against Maxwell include enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts and transporting a minor with an intent to engage in ...
News
5 months ago
  • 23 Jul: The start of the Tokyo Olympics. The games were set down for 2020 but were postponed because of the virus.

September

  • Sep 1: Singapore plans to prohibit the ivory trade on this date.

October

  • Oct 23: The 2021 Rugby League World Cup begins in England.

November

  • Nov: The month of the planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the Moon.
  • Nov 1: The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. It was rescheduled from November 2020 due to the pandemic.

December

  • Dec 4: A total solar eclipse will occur.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes SA a happy and healthy 2021 after a difficult year

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished South Africans “a happy and healthy 2021” in his New Year message after a difficult year rocked by the coronavirus ...
Politics
16 hours ago

'Get the Covid-19 vaccine', David Guetta tells fans ahead of NYE gig

The celebrated French DJ said he hoped for an end to the pandemic in 2021 and one big, mad party.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Covid-19: Clues to survival in 2021

By now almost every South African knows somebody who died because of Covid-19; often, it is someone from your family or a colleague from work or ...
Ideas
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  2. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  3. Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot South Africa
  4. 'Does he think we are prisoners?': Mzansi on Cele’s call to be in bed by 9pm on ... South Africa
  5. SA records highest ever number of Covid-19 cases in a day South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X