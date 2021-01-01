IN PICTURES | New Year's Eve before and after the coronavirus pandemic

The last day of the year was unlike those that elicited shrieks of delight from children, still on a high from Christmas, at popular hangouts in Cape Town and Durban. It was eerily quiet. There would be no raising of glasses to toast the arrival of 2021 at restaurants, pubs and clubs.

TimesLIVE photographers who captured the carefree festivities on the last day of 2019 returned to the same spot on December 31 2020 to document how the pandemic — and lockdown — had changed our lives.

The public pool on the promenade of Durban’s famous Golden Mile beachfront is usually a firm favourite for thousands of New Year revellers who enjoy a cool respite in the water from the humidity of the coastal town.