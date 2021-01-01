'The longest year of our lives': looking back on 2020

A recent social media remark was that 2020 had been the longest 12 years of our lives — which is not far off if you recall everything that happened.

It certainly felt like a long year — we learnt we were stronger than we thought — but there was so much more to the year than Covid-19.

Let's take a look at some of the memorable events of 2020. We're bound to have forgotten something, remind us with a comment below.

New Year's Day 2020 in Johannesburg

Unfortunately, the list starts on a bad note.

At 1am on New Year's Day at Poppy's Restaurant in Melville, two women and six other patrons were wounded after a drive-by shooting. Then, at 2.30am, 11 people — seven men and four women — sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired at revellers from an elevated platform on the M2 double decker bridge.

A man was also shot and injured at a restaurant in Parkhurst.

In July five men arrested for alleged involvement in a kidnapping syndicate were tentatively linked to the fatal Melville drive-by shooting. Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said they were arrested during a predawn operation in Kliprivier, Johannesburg.

The case has still not been solved.