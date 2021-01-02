18 cases of fake negative Covid-19 test results identified at Beitbridge border

She said suspicions arose that people were obtaining fraudulent results when health officials began questioning people about their tests.

“With the first suspected fraudulent case, one of our nurses asked the person how the test was conducted and they replied that they had blood samples taken. We then knew that it was fake because with Covid tests they take swabs and not blood samples — that's when we realised we are in trouble because that started to raise eyebrows.”

She said she was alerted to these fake cases on Friday.

“They called me and I told them that we needed to retest that person. We retested them and the result came back positive, that's when I took the decision that everyone entering and returning would need to be retested. We had 17 fake cases yesterday and one today (Saturday).”

She said her department took a firm stance to turn away anyone who produced fake results.

“We are not going to waste our resources if we retest you and you are positive. We will ask immigration offices to decline your entry, you will not be allowed access to SA and must go back to where you are coming from.”