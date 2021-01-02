South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | A not so happy New Year as SA records over 16,000 virus cases overnight

02 January 2021 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
US Covid-19 cases surpass 20-million as deaths mount

US coronavirus cases crossed the 20 million mark on Friday as officials seek to speed up vaccinations and a more infectious variant surfaces in Colorado, California and Florida.

The United States has seen a spike in number of daily Covid-19 fatalities since Thanksgiving with 78,000 lives lost in December.

A total of 345,000 have died of Covid-19, or one out of every 950 US residents, since the virus first emerged in China late in 2019.To slow the death toll, Senator Mitt Romney on Friday urged the US government to enlist veterinarians and combat medics to give out coronavirus vaccinations.

Reuters

