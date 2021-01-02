SANParks helicopter crashes after take-off in Cape Town

SA National Parks (SANParks) will launch a full investigation to determine what caused one of its helicopters to crash while attempting to take off in Cape Town on Saturday.

In a statement SANParks said it's Airbus AS350B-3+ (Squirrel) helicopter was damaged after losing control during take-off from Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning.

“The pilot who was flying alone during the incident only suffered minor injuries and received medical attention. The aircraft is based in Cape Town to assist with aerial law enforcement and conservation management operations in the Table Mountain National Park and surrounding areas.”

It said the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the relevant law enforcement authorities had been notified of the accident.

