Tributes pour in for former Eskom deputy CEO who succumbed to Covid-19

Tributes have been pouring in for the former deputy CEO of Eskom and chairperson of former lotto operator Gidani, Prof Bongani Khulamo, who died at 68 after contracting Covid-19.
Khumalo is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Wednesday.
Described by the ANC and SA Communist Party (SACP) as a “distinguished servant of the people”, Khumalo held high positions at several major entities in the country.
He was chairperson of Transnet from 2001 to 2004 and also served on the boards of Anglo American Platinum Limited and the SABC.
He was appointed deputy CEO of Eskom, having grown within its ranks, and was the founding president of the SA Men's Forum.
Khumalo also served as strategic adviser on HIV and Aids and rural development in the presidency from 2000 to 2001.
Earlier in his career, he served as director of communication for the SA Council of Churches from 1979 to 1982.
“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We wish them strength and fortitude in their moment of grief.”
The SACP also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family.
Sad to hear about the passing of Prof Bongani Khumalo. Heard condolences to family, friends and colleagues. A gracious leader he was. #RIPProfBonganiKhumalo pic.twitter.com/b1QqTmtqml— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 31, 2020
“Prof Khumalo served the nation in various roles and inspired many South Africans on the question of leadership. The fight against Covid-19 is, as it should be, a collective effort. Thus, the SACP reiterates its call for everyone to take responsibility and follow the Covid-19 preventive measures as well as the recommended hygiene protocols.”
The organisation further called for “strict measures” to ensure quality control during all phases of acquiring a Covid-19 vaccine.
“In this search, the lives of the people, and not profits, must always be prioritised, and there must be measures to ensure the prevention of corruption in this regard.”
Dr. Bongani Khumalo, a true gentleman.... a doyen of black business and advocate for education. I met & interviewed him many times whilst at @SABCNews and @cnbcafrica a man of wise counsel, humility, humanity & providence. May his soul Rest in Peace & Rise in Glory 💐 pic.twitter.com/KosbY2EdJR— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) December 30, 2020
On Friday 16,726 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country with 418 deaths being recorded.
The bulk of deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (134) followed by the Western Cape (138), Gauteng and the Eastern Cape (66 each), the Free State (8) and Mpumalanga (6).
