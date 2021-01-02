South Africa

Tributes pour in for former Eskom deputy CEO who succumbed to Covid-19

02 January 2021 - 11:28
Prof Bongani Khumalo, the chairperson of former lotto operator Gidani, died aged 68 from Covid-19 related complications
Prof Bongani Khumalo, the chairperson of former lotto operator Gidani, died aged 68 from Covid-19 related complications
Image: Supplied

Tributes have been pouring in for the former deputy CEO of Eskom and chairperson of former lotto operator Gidani, Prof Bongani Khulamo, who died at 68 after contracting Covid-19.

Khumalo is believed to have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Wednesday.

Described by the ANC and SA Communist Party (SACP) as a “distinguished servant of the people”, Khumalo held high positions at several major entities in the country.

Professor Bongani Khumalo, the chairperson of former lotto operator, Gidani, died aged 68 from Covid-19 related complications
Professor Bongani Khumalo, the chairperson of former lotto operator, Gidani, died aged 68 from Covid-19 related complications
Image: ANC

He was chairperson of Transnet from 2001 to 2004 and also served on the boards of Anglo American Platinum Limited and the SABC.

He was appointed deputy CEO of Eskom, having grown within its ranks, and was the founding president of the SA Men's Forum.

Khumalo also served as strategic adviser on HIV and Aids and rural development in the presidency from 2000 to 2001.

Earlier in his career, he served as director of communication for the SA Council of Churches from 1979 to 1982.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We wish them strength and fortitude in their moment of grief.”

The SACP also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family.

“Prof Khumalo served the nation in various roles and inspired many South Africans on the question of leadership. The fight against Covid-19 is, as it should be, a collective effort. Thus, the SACP reiterates its call for everyone to take responsibility and follow the Covid-19 preventive measures as well as the recommended hygiene protocols.”

The organisation further called for “strict measures” to ensure quality control during all phases of acquiring a Covid-19 vaccine.  

“In this search, the lives of the people, and not profits, must always be prioritised, and there must be measures to ensure the prevention of corruption in this regard.”

On Friday 16,726 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country with 418 deaths being recorded.

The bulk of deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (134) followed by the Western Cape (138), Gauteng and the Eastern Cape (66 each), the Free State (8) and Mpumalanga (6). 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | A not so happy New Year as SA records over 16,000 virus cases overnight

Covid-19 live updates.
News
5 hours ago

Nurse on her New Year's experience: 'Believe you me, people are testing positive'

Professional nurse Busi Ramafoko, who works at the resuscitation bay at the Chris Hani  Baragwanath Hospital, said this New Year's has been very ...
News
1 day ago

Quiet beaches did not mean smooth sailing for NSRI

Near-empty beaches and no swimmers in the days ushering in the new year did not mean the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) sat idle.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  2. Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot South Africa
  3. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  4. N12 cash heist 'strikingly similar' to bombing a day before in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X