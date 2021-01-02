Tributes pour in for former Eskom deputy CEO who succumbed to Covid-19

He was chairperson of Transnet from 2001 to 2004 and also served on the boards of Anglo American Platinum Limited and the SABC.

He was appointed deputy CEO of Eskom, having grown within its ranks, and was the founding president of the SA Men's Forum.

Khumalo also served as strategic adviser on HIV and Aids and rural development in the presidency from 2000 to 2001.

Earlier in his career, he served as director of communication for the SA Council of Churches from 1979 to 1982.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We wish them strength and fortitude in their moment of grief.”

The SACP also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family.