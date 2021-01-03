Guests to self-isolate in game park due to Covid — but must cook and clean

Guests at a KwaZulu-Natal wildlife resort where a manager tested positive for Covid-19 have been offered the option of self-isolating there — but will have to do the cooking and housekeeping themselves.

Hilltop Resort inside Hlhluwe iMfolozi Park was closed as a precautionary measure on the advice of a medical team after the manager tested positive.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the manager had, as part of his duties, interacted with all resort staff and guests, prompting the decision to close the resort.