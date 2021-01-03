South Africa

Guests to self-isolate in game park due to Covid — but must cook and clean

Self-catering offer follows resort manager testing positive for Covid-19

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
03 January 2021 - 14:10
The manager interacted with staff and guests as part of his daily duties.
Image: www.hluhluwereservations.co.za

Guests at a KwaZulu-Natal wildlife resort where a manager tested positive for Covid-19 have been offered the option of self-isolating there — but will have to do the cooking and housekeeping themselves.

Hilltop Resort inside Hlhluwe iMfolozi Park was closed as a precautionary measure on the advice of a medical team after the manager tested positive.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the manager had, as part of his duties, interacted with all resort staff and guests, prompting the decision to close the resort.

“The guests who are currently at the resort have been informed and they will be allowed to self-isolate within the resort provided they are willing to cook and do housekeeping for themselves,” the statement said.

Hilltop is one of two large camp facilities inside Hlhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal's largest big five game reserve. It has self-catering and non-self-catering accommodation, with a total guest capacity of 190.

Guests with pre-existing bookings for the resort were requested to transfer their stay to other Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife resorts within the province. Alternatively they could reschedule for later in the year or request a refund.

Hlhluwe iMfolozi Park would remain open to the public, but the Hilltop restaurant would be closed until the resort was reopened on January 7.

TimesLIVE

