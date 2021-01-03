Staff and oxygen shortages in second wave tremor, front-line workers fear Covid-19 tsunami

As South Africans battle to breathe and flood emergency wards, scenes reminiscent of the first wave of the pandemic that caused hospitals in Italy and New York to flat line, are starting to play out in SA.

SA experienced two spikes this week — a daily death count of 497 on Tuesday and more than 17,000 positive infections within 24 hours on Wednesday. The records confirmed what experts predicted about the damage and devastation of the second wave on the country and its embattled health-care system.

On Saturday, SA recorded 288 more Covid-19 related deaths bringing the total to 29,175. There were 15,002 new positive cases bringing the total number to 1,088,889. The Eastern Cape had 92 more deaths, the Free State 9, Gauteng 39, KwaZulu-Natal 29, Mpumalanga 6, Northern Cape 2 and the Western Cape 111.

Now authorities are bracing themselves for surges in numbers as holidaymakers return home and take the virus with them.

Private and state facilities were scrambling last week to recruit thousands of nurses and doctors and at least one province has already reached out to the army for medical staff to be made available as front-line health-care workers battle infection, deal with irate patients and families over shortages of beds and oxygen, packed mortuaries and being stretched to the limit as colleagues go into quarantine.