Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded

Suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, commonly known as Teddy Mafia, has been shot dead.

Two independent sources confirmed that Pillay was shot twice in the head and died shortly after arriving at Chatsmed hospital in Chatsworth.

Two people have also been beheaded and their bodies burnt on Taurus Street in Shallcross, south of Durban.

Senior-ranking police officers said they feared that Pillay's death could spark further violence in a community which has been ravaged by a drug turf war that has claimed dozens of lives.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, saying a shooting took place “at a known drug dealers home” on Taurus Street, Shallcross.

“It is alleged that at about 2pm, the owner of the property, known as Teddy Mafia, had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors. Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property were she heard gunshots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot,” said Naicker.