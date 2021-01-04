COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We're fairly confident SA will have vaccines in quarter one': Anban Pillay
January 04 2020 - 09:32
Mzwandile Masina's Covid-19 plea — 'Hospitals are full, our front line workers are overstretched'
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has again urged residents to ensure their safety and that of those around them as SA continues to battle the second wave of coronavirus infections.
“Please keep safe fellow South Africans. Hospitals are full and our front line workers are overstretched,” Masina tweeted on Sunday morning.
"Please keep safe fellow South Africans, Hospitals are full and our front line workers are overstretched."
January 04 2020 - 08:17
IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize says expedition and delivery of vaccine are 'top priorities'
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the expedition and delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine is among government's top priorities.
The minister was joined by a panel of experts during a press briefing in which he outlined the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan as SA battles the second wave of infections.
The minister said SA will roll out the vaccine in three phases to health workers, essential workers and people with comorbidities. SA is aiming to vaccinate 67% of the population by the end of the year, with vaccines for 10% of the population having been secured through the Covax programme.
January 04 2020 - 08:15
'There is a lot of fighting behind the scenes': Zweli Mkhize on race to secure Covid-19 vaccines
Government's plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines will see recipients getting the jab at work, through outreach programmes and general practitioners and at vaccination centres.
The department of health outlined its vaccine rollout strategy in a briefing on Sunday evening, explaining government was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.
Director-general of health Dr Anban Pillay said phase one of the vaccine rollout, covering front line health workers, would see recipients vaccinated at workplaces.
January 04 2020 - 08:14
'Stop spreading fake news': KZN premier slams Covid-19 conspiracy theorists
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has slammed Covid-19 conspiracy theorists and non-believers, saying they should invest their time doing research instead of spreading lies.
Zikalala was speaking at the provincial coronavirus command council media briefing on Sunday, where he shared an update on the Covid-19 situation in the province.
To date, the province has one of the most active Covid-19 cases in the country.
January 04 2021 - 07:41
Zweli Mkhize spells out SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government was committed to rolling out vaccines with urgency to establish herd immunity against Covid-19.
Speaking during a virtual public briefing to outline the health department's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy, he said the vaccine had to be made available to all South Africans, starting with the most vulnerable and health workers.
Mkhize said government was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.
January 04 2021 - 07:39
Sisters die of Covid-related illness within days of each other
Two sisters aged 19 and 27 from the Eastern Cape have died within days of each other from Covid-19-related illnesses.
Bridget and Samantha Stander from Cradock near Port Elizabeth join a growing list of young adults to succumb to the disease.
News of their death was shared on Saturday by Union High School in Graaff Reinet, where Bridget matriculated in 2019.