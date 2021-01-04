COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'We're fairly confident SA will have vaccines in quarter one': Anban Pillay

January 04 2020 - 08:17

IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize says expedition and delivery of vaccine are 'top priorities'

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the expedition and delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine is among government's top priorities.

The minister was joined by a panel of experts during a press briefing in which he outlined the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan as SA battles the second wave of infections.

The minister said SA will roll out the vaccine in three phases to health workers, essential workers and people with comorbidities. SA is aiming to vaccinate 67% of the population by the end of the year, with vaccines for 10% of the population having been secured through the Covax programme.