National Teachers' Union president Allen Thompson has died

National Teachers' Union (Natu) president Allen Thompson has died.

Natu general secretary Cynthia Barnes confirmed Thompson's death to TimesLIVE, but said there were no details to share.

"He is late, yes. We are driving to his house. We will be in a position to share more information once we have spoken to the family," said Barnes.

Thompson was elected president of Natu in 2018 after serving as the union's deputy president.

Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga posted a tweet expressing his shock and sadness about Thompson's death.