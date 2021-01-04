One killed, dozens injured as truck carrying female farmworkers crashes

ANC shadow MEC for agriculture Pat Marran said exact details were unknown but that it occurred at about 6pm.

“About 40 farmworkers, all seemingly female, were being transported on a four-ton truck from Meerlust farm in De Doorns to Worcester via the N1. One woman died at the scene, another is in a serious condition and a number of others were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” he told TimesLIVE.

He said the cause of the accident would need to be investigated.

In a video taken shortly after the accident, women can be seen limping and sitting on the side of the road as others can be heard wailing.