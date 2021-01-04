South Africa

One killed, dozens injured as truck carrying female farmworkers crashes

04 January 2021 - 20:49
A screenshot from a video shows the mangled four-ton truck on the side of the N1 highway between De Doorns and Worcester in the Western Cape.
A screenshot from a video shows the mangled four-ton truck on the side of the N1 highway between De Doorns and Worcester in the Western Cape.
Image: Screenshot

One woman was killed and at least 20 others injured when a truck transporting female farmworkers crashed on the N1 in the Western Cape on Monday.

ANC shadow MEC for agriculture Pat Marran said exact details were unknown but that it occurred at about 6pm.

“About 40 farmworkers, all seemingly female, were being transported on a four-ton truck from Meerlust farm in De Doorns to Worcester via the N1. One woman died at the scene, another is in a serious condition and a number of others were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” he told TimesLIVE.

He said the cause of the accident would need to be investigated.

In a video taken shortly after the accident, women can be seen limping and sitting on the side of the road as others can be heard wailing.

READ MORE

Eight die in head-on crash as holiday traffic spikes on major routes

Traffic volumes were expected to increase substantially on Sunday as holidaymakers return home – having to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, delays due ...
News
1 day ago

Alcohol ban leads to fewer crashes, fatalities on Gauteng roads

Gauteng experienced a sharp decrease in the number of road accidents and fatalities after the ban of alcohol sales in the week before the New Year's ...
News
10 hours ago

SANParks helicopter crashes after take-off in Cape Town

SA National Parks (SANParks) will launch a full investigation to determine what caused one of its helicopters to crash while attempting to take off ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bellville woman, 53, found after going missing while on holiday South Africa
  2. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  3. It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021 News
  4. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  5. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X