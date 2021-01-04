Sisters die of Covid-related illness within days of each other

Two sisters aged 19 and 27 from the Eastern Cape have died within days of each other from Covid-19-related illnesses.

Bridget and Samantha Stander from Cradock near Port Elizabeth join a growing list of young adults to succumb to the disease.

News of their death was shared on Saturday by Union High School in Graaff Reinet, where Bridget matriculated in 2019.

“We write today [Saturday] with the very sad news that the Union community has lost a member of its class of 2019,” the high school said in a statement posted on Facebook.