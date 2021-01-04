WATCH | Durban grave diggers prepare burial sites for Covid-19 victims
A video of grave diggers preparing seven burial sites at a Durban Muslim cemetery for people who lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 is a grim reminder of the reality of the second wave of infections in eThekwini, one of the hotspots in KwaZulu-Natal.
The footage was captured on Sunday by a mourner at a cemetery in the Overport area.
The video shows the grave diggers preparing seven graves while others watch.
In the background, fresh graves — mainly for people who have succumbed to the coronavirus — can be seen.
WATCH: Grave diggers at a Durban Muslim cemetery prepare several graves for those who died of Covid-19 complications— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) January 4, 2021
Video: Courtesy of Zain Soosiwala/EThekwini Secure@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/JqQsW5yOIg
A mourner is heard saying all the new graves contain the remains of people who suffered Covid-related deaths in the past few weeks.
“As I visited here, seven graves have been dug up. This is a lesson for us,” he said.
According to the latest health department statistics, KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 4,642 deaths related to Covid-19.
On Sunday, premier Sihle Zikalala said there had been a number of “home deaths and people dying on arrival at health facilities, which is a clear indication people are reporting late to health facilities”.
He said family cluster infections had also increased, “which clearly indicates infected family members are not complying with self-quarantine and self-isolation rules”.
