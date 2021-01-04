WATCH | Durban grave diggers prepare burial sites for Covid-19 victims

A video of grave diggers preparing seven burial sites at a Durban Muslim cemetery for people who lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 is a grim reminder of the reality of the second wave of infections in eThekwini, one of the hotspots in KwaZulu-Natal.

The footage was captured on Sunday by a mourner at a cemetery in the Overport area.

The video shows the grave diggers preparing seven graves while others watch.

In the background, fresh graves — mainly for people who have succumbed to the coronavirus — can be seen.