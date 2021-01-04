'We were caught napping': Experts doubt government will get early Covid-19 vaccines

SA's plan to acquire an initial supply of Covid-19 vaccine by February is improbable and not feasible, say health experts.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize outlined the country's vaccine rollout plans on Sunday evening and said there was a push to get vaccines by February.

Mkhize said the acquisition of these early vaccines would depend on the success of bilateral negotiations between the government and various companies.

Prof Alex van den Heever, from the Wits School of Governance, said the plan announced by Mkhize to obtain a vaccine by February was not feasible.

“It is very improbable given that they have not done the underlying work to get to that point. For us to have the vaccine available in February would require that we get some commitments in terms of bilateral arrangements with manufacturers.

“I do not believe those have reached any stage of maturity at this point. It is entirely speculation that we will get access to a vaccine in February,” Van den Heever told eNCA.

He said SA only started looking at acquiring the vaccine from last month, instead of preparing from the middle of last year.