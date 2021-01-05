South Africa

All systems go for matric marking

Health and safety a priority as teachers gather to assess matric class of 2020

05 January 2021 - 07:54 By Riaan Marais and Raahil Sain
Department of health official Theo Solitswayi screens exam assistant Philande Tono at Khanyisa School for the Blind where marking is going to take place
Department of health official Theo Solitswayi screens exam assistant Philande Tono at Khanyisa School for the Blind where marking is going to take place 
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Matric marking centres opened their doors on Monday as marking of the 2020 final exam papers is set to start by Thursday nationwide.

And while some grade 12 teachers are ready and raring to put pen to paper, some are filled with anxiety as they will be entering unfamiliar territory amid the second wave of Covid-19.

However, additional precautions have been taken in an effort to prevent the further spread of the virus at marking centres, in line with the protocols set out by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE

Matric exam markers to have health workers on call and 'easy meals'

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has released directions to ensure Covid-19 protocols are in place to help the more than 45,000 people ...
News
3 days ago

Matric exam markers fear contracting Covid-19 at marking centres

As the marking of matric exam papers starts in earnest this week, some markers have expressed fears of contracting Covid-19 at marking centres.
News
2 days ago

Right to education violated as matric pupil denied access to exam, Constitutional Court finds

The Constitutional Court on Monday said conduct which saw a matric candidate denied access to an examination room because of failure to attend extra ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  2. It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021 News
  3. Bellville woman, 53, found after going missing while on holiday South Africa
  4. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa
  5. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X