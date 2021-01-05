Crack cops take over Teddy Mafia murder case as 'positive leads' emerge
The KZN organised crime unit has taken over investigations into the murder of suspected Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay
Members of the KwaZulu-Natal organised crime unit have taken over investigations into the murder of suspected Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, more commonly known as Teddy Mafia.
The specialised unit will also investigate the murder of the two men who are alleged to have gunned down Pillay before they were shot, decapitated and their bodies burnt by an angry mob on Taurus Street in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker told TimesLIVE that detectives from the organised crime unit visited Pillay's family on Tuesday.
“The matter has now been handed over to members of the provincial organised crime unit. Detectives from organised crime met with family to get their side, and a lot of information is coming forward, which is very positive.
“They have a lot of leads that they are working on and it is looking quite positive at this stage,” he said.
Detectives have returned to the Shallcross home of suspected drug lord Yaganathan “Teddy Mafia” Pillay. He was shot in the head and killed yesterday. His alleged attackers were beheaded and burnt, allegedly by Pillay’s allies. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qDzjoefnPi— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) January 5, 2021
Naicker said that over and above the murder cases, a case of public violence was opened for investigation.
“A case of public violence will be investigated by police and not organised crime after members of SAPS were blockaded and prevented from getting into the area on Monday,” he said.
Pillay was gunned down in his Shallcross home by two men, who it is believed he knew, about 2pm on Monday. It is understood that he was shot twice in the head and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to Chatsmed hospital in Chatsworth.
