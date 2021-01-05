Crack cops take over Teddy Mafia murder case as 'positive leads' emerge

Members of the KwaZulu-Natal organised crime unit have taken over investigations into the murder of suspected Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, more commonly known as Teddy Mafia.

The specialised unit will also investigate the murder of the two men who are alleged to have gunned down Pillay before they were shot, decapitated and their bodies burnt by an angry mob on Taurus Street in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker told TimesLIVE that detectives from the organised crime unit visited Pillay's family on Tuesday.