South Africa

Death toll in farmworkers' truck crash climbs to three

05 January 2021 - 12:42
Two more female farmworkers have died as a result of a truck accident on the N1 in the Western Cape.
Two more female farmworkers have died as a result of a truck accident on the N1 in the Western Cape.
Image: Screenshot

The number of lives lost in a truck accident near Worcester in the Western Cape on Monday has increased to three.

Initially one death was confirmed, but land reform minister Thoko Didiza said she had “learnt with shock of the death of three farmworkers in an accident that injured more than 20 people”.

The four-ton truck was reportedly carrying more than 30 female farmworkers when it crashed, catapulting them onto the N1. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

ANC shadow MEC for agriculture Pat Marran told TimesLIVE on Monday the truck was carrying farmworkers when it crashed at about 6pm.

It had been travelling from Meerlust farm in De Doorns to Worcester via the N1.

Images of people crying while others lay motionless on the side of the road were circulating on social media after the crash.

Didiza has called for intervention on how farmworkers are transported.

“The death of one farmworker is one too many. We need to avoid such accidents at all costs by looking at how to better their transport conditions,” she said.

She conveyed her condolences to families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

One killed, dozens injured as truck carrying female farmworkers crashes

One woman was killed and at least 20 others injured when a truck transporting female farmworkers crashed on the N1 in the Western Cape on Monday.
News
16 hours ago

Alcohol ban leads to fewer crashes, fatalities on Gauteng roads

Gauteng experienced a sharp decrease in the number of road accidents and fatalities after the ban of alcohol sales in the week before the New Year's ...
News
1 day ago

Eight die in head-on crash as holiday traffic spikes on major routes

Traffic volumes were expected to increase substantially on Sunday as holidaymakers return home – having to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, delays due ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  2. It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021 News
  3. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa
  4. Bellville woman, 53, found after going missing while on holiday South Africa
  5. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X