Fita worried appeal against tobacco sales could trigger another ban

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association has expressed concern about the government's intention to appeal against the decision of the Western Cape High Court in December, which set aside the ban on cigarette sales.

The association, which represents 80% of licensed cigarette manufacturers in Southern Africa, said it felt this step by the government was regrettable given the irreparable harm on the tobacco industry during the five-month ban on the sale of tobacco products.

Fita had failed in its application, before the high court in Pretoria in June, to set aside the regulation banning the sale of tobacco products. A full bench held that cigarettes were not essential.

However, another challenge launched by British American Tobacco SA in the Western Cape High Court against regulation 45 — which banned the sale of tobacco products during level 3 of the lockdown — was successful in December.