Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia

The death of alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, better known as Teddy Mafia, continues to make headlines after he was shot on Monday.

Pillay was shot twice in the head and died shortly after arriving at Chatsmed hospital in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, TimesLIVE reported.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, saying a shooting took place “at a known drug dealer’s home” on Taurus Street, Shallcross.

Naicker said police will investigate three cases of murder, including the killing of the two alleged shooters who were beheaded and set alight by community members.

Here is what you need to know about Pillay:

A suspected drug lord

Pillay was a suspected drug lord and he had been arrested before for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

TimesLIVE reported his home was the subject of many police raids. In 2016, Pillay was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of about R1.8m worth of drugs and various firearms, including a Beretta 6.35 pistol and a home-made gun.

It was also reported that R5m worth of drugs were found in his home during a police raid in January 2013.