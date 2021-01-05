G4S guard shot dead during robbery in Free State

Free State police are searching for a group of armed robbers after a “cross-pavement” robbery that claimed the life of a G4S security guard.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am on Monday in Heidedal. Security guards were collecting cash at a local supermarket when they were accosted by the robbers.

“In the process, money was taken, the security official [was] disarmed of his service pistol and thereafter shot and wounded.

“Sadly, the 29-year-old security official was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe said at the crime scene, police recovered a Nissan NP 300 that was used by the robbers.

The vehicle was stolen in a hijacking incident earlier this year in Mangaung.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger.

TimesLIVE